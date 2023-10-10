Mims secured his only target for four yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jets.

Mims was an afterthought in the Broncos' offense Sunday, earning a season-low one target in the contest. The rookie wideout saw the field for just 33 percent of Denver's offensive snaps, playing behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Brandon Johnson. Despite Mims' impressive playmaking ability, the Broncos' coaching staff has yet to fully unleash him on offense. On tap is a Thursday night matchup with the Chiefs, a game that will likely require the Broncos to air it out in order to keep up with the high-powered Chiefs offense. The 21-year-old will look to bounce back in this Week 6 matchup when the Broncos head to Kansas City.