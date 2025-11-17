Mims rushed once for two yards and failed to record a single target in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Chiefs.

Mims played 24 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Sunday, his lowest snap share of the season. The 23-year-old wideout was not a big part of Denver's game plan, as he failed to record a single target for the first time this season and was held without a catch for the second time in nine appearances. The Oklahoma product is buried on the wide receiver depth chart behind Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant, as Bryant has seen an increase in usage in recent weeks. Based on his limited opportunities, should remain off the fantasy radar when the Broncos come out of their Week 12 bye for a matchup against the Commanders in Week 13.