Mims caught one of two targets for zero yards, added a five-yard carry and returned three punts for 22 yards during the Broncos' 26-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Nineteen of Mims' 24 snaps came on offense, although he logged only two touches in the process. He hasn't seen more than four targets in a game this season, with most of his output coming on special teams as a returner on both kickoffs and punts. The Broncos are on a bye for Week 10, so their next game will take place in Week 11 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 22