Mims caught both of his targets for eight yards and rushed once for nine yards in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Commanders.

Mims was unable to get much going with his three touches Sunday, as the 23-year-old wideout was not used downfield in Denver's passing attack. The third-year receiver played just 28 of the Broncos' 70 offensive snaps, behind Courtland Sutton (57), Pat Bryant (49) and Troy Franklin (37). Mims has played over 50 percent of snaps just twice this season and has not hit that snap share since Week 7. The Oklahoma product should not be trusted for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 14.