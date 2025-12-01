Broncos' Marvin Mims: Minimal production in Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mims caught both of his targets for eight yards and rushed once for nine yards in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Commanders.
Mims was unable to get much going with his three touches Sunday, as the 23-year-old wideout was not used downfield in Denver's passing attack. The third-year receiver played just 28 of the Broncos' 70 offensive snaps, behind Courtland Sutton (57), Pat Bryant (49) and Troy Franklin (37). Mims has played over 50 percent of snaps just twice this season and has not hit that snap share since Week 7. The Oklahoma product should not be trusted for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 14.
More News
-
Broncos' Marvin Mims: Minimal involvement in win•
-
Broncos' Marvin Mims: Cleared for return Sunday•
-
Broncos' Marvin Mims: Another full practice•
-
Broncos' Marvin Mims: Full participant in practice•
-
Broncos' Marvin Mims: Takes part in practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Marvin Mims: Won't play Thursday•