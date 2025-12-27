Mims caught three of four targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 20-13 win over the Chiefs.

Mims was unable to have much of an impact on the stat sheet despite seeing four targets against Kansas City. The 23-year-old wideout played 34 of the Broncos' 72 offensive snaps, behind Courtland Sutton (59) and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (43), but ahead of Troy Franklin (27) and Michael Bandy (7). The 2025 campaign has been an underwhelming one for Mims, who secured more than three catches in just three games this season. Through 14 games, the Oklahoma product has recorded just 35 receptions on 48 targets for 312 yards and a touchdown, adding 12 rushes for 78 yards and a score. The Broncos have not used him down the field much this season, capping his upside in Denver's aerial attack. Mims should not be trusted for fantasy purposes as the Broncos host the Chargers in Week 18.