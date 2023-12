Mims (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, is not expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mims was unable to practice Friday due to a hamstring injury that he appears to have suffered during the week, as the rookie practiced fully Wednesday prior to being limited Thursday. However, we won't know if Mims is officially out until inactives are released 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff.