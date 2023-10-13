Mims failed to record a single target in Thursday's 19-8 loss to the Chiefs.

Mims played just 23 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Thursday, his lowest snap share of the season. In addition, the rookie wideout was held without a target for the first time in six weeks. Fantasy managers hoping for Mims to become more involved in Denver's scheme have been disappointed as the Broncos' coaching staff has yet to fully integrate him into the offense. On a day when the Broncos could have used a spark through the air, Mims earned the fewest snaps of any of Denver's wide receivers. The 21-year-old's talent in undeniable, and though it's possible that things open up for him in coach Sean Payton's plans later in the season, he remains extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes with his current usage. Nonetheless, Mims will once again hope to take a step forward and be more involved in the team's game plan when the Broncos host the Packers in Week 7.