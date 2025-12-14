Mims has a stinger and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Mims appears to have avoided being diagnosed with a concussion after leaving in the first half, but he's still dealing with a stinger that could keep him out for the rest of the game. Riley Moss will likely continue to serve as the Broncos' returner on punts for as long as Mims is sidelined.