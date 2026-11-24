Mims caught one of two targets for 36 yards and also added an 11-yard rush and 22 yards as a punt returner during Sunday's 38-24 win over the Raiders.

Mims reeled in just one pass for the second straight game, but his 36-yard snag in the second quarter was enough to notch his second highest receiving yardage total in a contest this year. The wideout played just 15 snaps on offense, which ranked fifth at his position behind Courtland Sutton (49), Pat Bryant (40), Jaylen Waddle (39) and Troy Franklin (24) for Denver in Week 11. Mims will remain an unappealing fantasy option ahead of Friday's matchup with the Steelers.