Mims secured his only target for zero yards in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Chiefs.

Mims lone catch in the contest was his first grab since Week 5, albeit for no gain. The talented rookie wideout played on 40 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Sunday, his highest snap share of the season. The increase in playing time was likely due to the absence of veteran Brandon Johnson (hamstring) being placed on injured reserve, as Johnson had played ahead of Mims for most of the season to this point. Even with added opportunity, Mims was an afterthought in Denver's offensive attack, as his one target was the fewest of any pass catcher who saw an opportunity through the air from Russell Wilson. The Broncos go on a bye in Week 9, but the 21-year-old will hope to be more involved in the passing game when Denver plays the Bills on Nov. 13.