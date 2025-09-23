Mims caught one of four targets for four yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chargers.

Mims continued his disappointing start to the 2025 campaign, as the third-year wide receiver has recorded just six catches for 40 yards and a touchdown through three games. The 23-year-old operated as Denver's No. 3 wideout behind both Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin. Quarterback Bo Nix and Mims had trouble connecting in the contest, as Nix struggled with accuracy while pushing the ball down the field. The Oklahoma product hasn't had the role in the Broncos' offense that fantasy managers hoped for thus far, making him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Mims will look to get more involved in Denver's aerial attack when the Broncos host the Bengals and their vulnerable defense in Week 4.