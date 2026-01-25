Mims brought in four of six targets for 62 yards and returned three punts for eight yards in the Broncos' 10-7 loss to the Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Mims and the Broncos looked like they were on the way to a productive afternoon when the speedster hauled in a 52-yard pass from Jarrett Stidham on Denver's second possession, setting up a touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton two plays later. Mims did continue to feature as a key part of the air attack the remainder of the day in the absence of Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant -- the latter exiting the game in the second quarter -- due to hamstring issues, but a second-half snowstorm significantly comprised both teams' offenses. Mims finished as the co-leader in receptions and targets while setting the pace in receiving yards, capping off a productive two-game postseason run that also saw him generate an 8-93-1 line in the divisional-round victory against the Bills.