Mims (foot) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Mims sustained a foot contusion in the Broncos' Aug. 28 preseason finale against the Vikings, but after having no limitations in the team's first official practice of the regular season, he'll be ready to go for the opener Monday in Kansas City. On the Broncos' unofficial depth chart, Mims is listed as a starting receiver along with Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton, though second-year wideout Pat Bryant drew plenty of positive buzz during training camp and the preseason and could push Mims for No. 3 duties.