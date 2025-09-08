Mims brought in three of four targets for 12 yards with a lost fumble in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Titans.

Mims was able to suit up after practicing all week while recovering from a thigh injury. Managers may have hoped he sat this one out after a lost fumble resulted in a negative fantasy score in standard formats. Courtland Sutton (6-61-1) and Troy Franklin (4-44-0) finished with more targets and better production than Mims. The 23-year-old Mims will have to step it up, starting with next Sunday's matchup against the Colts, or run the risk of falling down the receiver depth chart.