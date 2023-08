Mims will play during Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Mims sat out Denver's first exhibition matchup, despite having been fully cleared from his hamstring injury, but the rookie second-round pick is ready to go for Saturday. He's facing an opportunity to secure the No. 3 wide receiver role behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, following the season-ending injury sustained by Tim Patrick (Achilles).