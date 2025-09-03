Broncos' Marvin Mims: Ready for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mims (thigh) practiced fully Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Mims exited practice last week with a thigh injury and didn't participate in this past Thursday's session, but was a able to return to the field Monday. With a full showing under his belt Wednesday, Mims is slated to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Titans, a contest in which the 2023 second-rounder is expected to work as the Broncos WR2 behind top option Courtland Sutton.
