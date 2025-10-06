default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mims brought in two of five targets for 10 yards, rushed once for nine yards and returned four punts for 42 yards in the Broncos' 21-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Mims' final line tells the story of modest involvement on offense for the fourth time in five games, as well as a continuation of his solid work as a returner. The speedy third-year wideout didn't log any kickoff-return work for the second straight game, but he's now averaging 13.0 yards per his 13 punt returns. Nevertheless, with a modest 14-119-1 line on 21 targets as a receiver, Mims retains only modest value in formats that don't factor in return yards.

More News