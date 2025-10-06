Mims brought in two of five targets for 10 yards, rushed once for nine yards and returned four punts for 42 yards in the Broncos' 21-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Mims' final line tells the story of modest involvement on offense for the fourth time in five games, as well as a continuation of his solid work as a returner. The speedy third-year wideout didn't log any kickoff-return work for the second straight game, but he's now averaging 13.0 yards per his 13 punt returns. Nevertheless, with a modest 14-119-1 line on 21 targets as a receiver, Mims retains only modest value in formats that don't factor in return yards.