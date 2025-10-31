default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mims (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

With Mims unable to gain clearance to play this week, the wideout will target a potential return to action Thursday against the Raiders. In his absence Sunday, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant will lead Denver's Week 9 WR corps, with Trent Sherfield also available to mix in.

More News