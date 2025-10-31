Broncos' Marvin Mims: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mims (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
With Mims unable to gain clearance to play this week, the wideout will target a potential return to action Thursday against the Raiders. In his absence Sunday, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant will lead Denver's Week 9 WR corps, with Trent Sherfield also available to mix in.
