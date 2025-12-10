Mims caught his lone target for five yards and rushed once for two yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Raiders. He also returned one punt for a 48-yard touchdown and recorded two kickoff returns for 39 yards.

Mims was unable to have much of an impact on offense against the Raiders, playing just 27 percent of Denver's offense snaps. Instead, the 23-year-old wideout made a major contribution on special teams, scoring is first punt return touchdown of the season. With Mims having such a limited role in the Broncos' offense, however, the third-year receiver remains extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Packers.