Mims had three catches (four targets) for 105 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-32 win over the Browns.

Mims was the leading receiver for Denver after breaking off a 93-yard touchdown reception in an exciting win on Monday Night Football. The 22-year-old only gained 12 yards on his remaining two receptions, reminding fantasy managers how little the wideout can be involved in this offense. Mims has only been a reserve for Denver in his sophomore season, resulting in a previous game-high of 49 yards in 12 games prior to Monday's output. With a bye week on tap, Mims shouldn't be a top waiver add in Week 14.