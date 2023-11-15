Mims failed to catch his lone target and rushed once for minus-3 yards in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills.

Though Mims' stat line was extremely disappointing Monday, his 69 percent offensive snap share was by far his highest of the season. In fact, the rookie wideout's 52 snaps ranked second among Denver's wideouts behind Courtland Sutton (65) and ahead of Jerry Jeudy (49). Mims is a talented receiver who pose can pose problems as a deep threat, so his increased playing time is a step in the right direction for the Oklahoma product. It appears the Broncos' coaching staff wants to get him more involved on offense, so it's possible the 21-year-old could see more targets start to come his way in the passing game. Mims will look to use his playmaking ability to take a step forward when the Broncos host the Vikings in Week 11.