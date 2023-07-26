Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Mims (hamstring) will "be full in about four days, five days, maybe a week, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Mims has already missed roughly a week of practices due to a hamstring injury picked up "from a workout more recently," and he'll miss the next few days of training camp as well. It's at least positive news that the rookie second-round pick will be able to return before preseason action kicks off, and that his current issue is unrelated to the issue that affected his other hamstring earlier this offseason. When healthy, Mims will compete for a role in a wide receiving corps headlined by Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.