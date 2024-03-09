Mims projects to be the team's No. 2 target after Jerry Jeudy was traded to the Browns on Saturday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Head coach Sean Payton made a point of mentioning his affinity for Mims after the Broncos selected the Oklahoma product in the second round of last year's draft despite not having any obvious need a wide receiver with Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy on the roster. That hype quickly faded as Mims amounted to more of a deep-ball specialist when the aforementioned duo were both healthy, but the soon-to-be 22-year-old will have plenty of time to succeed in the offense next season with Saturday's trade confirmed. Mims' success will obviously depend on who ultimately takes over as the Broncos' next signal caller, but it's unclear if the team will lean towards a rookie, or build around one of the few established veterans expected to be on the open market come the new league year.