Mims (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Mims was one of five Broncos who was listed as a limited participant in the team's first Week 14 practice Wednesday, but each member of that quintet took full reps during Thursday's session. The rookie wideout thus appears to be good to go for Sunday's game against the Chargers, and though he's generally seen his snaps increase since Denver's Week 9 bye, he still doesn't profile as a bankable fantasy option at this stage. In the Broncos' four games since the bye, Mims has cobbled together a modest 5-41-0 receiving line on nine targets to go with 16 yards on three carries.