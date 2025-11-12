Mims (concussion) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Mims resumed practicing in a limited capacity prior to being ruled out for Denver's win over the Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, so it's possible he'll be listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice report. While Mims will need to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol in order to be eligible to retake the field, he seemingly has a solid chance to do so ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Chiefs.