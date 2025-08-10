Mims reeled in his lone target for three yards in Saturday's 30-9 preseason win over the 49ers.

Mims started opposite teammate Courtland Sutton in Saturday's preseason opener against the 49ers. The 23-year-old currently holds the No. 2 spot on what is a crowded wide receiver depth chart littered with young talent. Although Mims was unable to get much of anything going Saturday, the third-year wideout has proven to be an versatile and talented weapon since being drafted in 2023. If Mims continues to see more playing time than he did in his first two seasons, his explosive skill set is one that could lead to more sustained production on an offense that is trending upward under head coach Sean Payton. With that said, fellow receivers Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin and rookie Pat Bryant will certainly challenge for snaps each week as they continue to develop. Mims will look to get more involved when the Broncos host the Cardinals in Denver's second preseason game next Saturday night.