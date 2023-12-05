Mims caught one of two targets for five yards and carried the ball once for eight yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Texans.

After averaging a 57 percent offensive snap share since Denver's Week 9 bye, Mims saw his playing time decrease in Week 13 and played just 31 percent of snaps. As has been the case throughout the 2023 campaign, the rookie's role in the offense is not consistent enough to warrant much consideration for fantasy purposes. Mims will continue to struggle to see meaningful usage when the Broncos face the Chargers in Week 14.