Mims is dealing with a hamstring injury as training camp opens Wednesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Mims, who was limited at points during the offseason with an injury to his other hamstring, should be back at full speed within a few days to a week. The 2023 second-round pick will look to secure a steady role in a Denver wideout corps headed by Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton during his rookie season. Mims' main competition for the No. 3 role will likely come from Tim Patrick (knee) and KJ Hamler (pectoral), who are both working back from season-ending injuries.