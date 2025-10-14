Mims caught two of three targets for 30 yards and rushed once for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 13-11 win over the Jets.

Mims played 21 of the Broncos' 60 offensive snaps Sunday, behind fellow wide receivers Courtland Sutton (48), Pat Bryant (35) and Troy Franklin (35). The third-year wideout's 35 percent snap share was his lowest mark of the season. Mims has flashed his play-making ability at times this season, but his inconsistent usage in Denver's offense makes him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The 23-year-old will have his next chance to take a step forward in a Week 7 matchup against the Giants, yet he'll continue to face stiff competition for targets in a crowded receiving corps.