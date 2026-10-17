Mims caught two of four passes for 13 yards, returned one punt for 11 yards and returned one kickoff for 24 yards during the Broncos' 17-14 overtime win over the Seahawks on Thursday.

Mims once again did a little bit of everything during Thursday's OT win, and his four targets from Bo Nix ended up being tied with RJ Harvey for second-most on the Broncos behind Jaylen Waddle (seven). Mims' impact will mostly come on special teams, but over his last three games he's turned nine targets into five catches for 29 yards. The Broncos will hit the road for Week 7 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 25.