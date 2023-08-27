Mims brought in both targets for 51 yards and rushed once for three yards in the Broncos' 41-0 preseason win over the Rams on Saturday night. He also returned one punt for 19 yards.

Mims drew the start alongside Lil'Jordan Humphrey and provided a 50-yard grab on his second and final catch, a play that was originally deemed a 75-yard touchdown until replays showed the rookie was down by contact. Mims' strong finish to preseason is fitting considering he's likely set to open the season in an elevated role opposite Courtland Sutton due to Jerry Jeudy's hamstring injury.