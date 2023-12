Mims caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-7 over the Chargers.

Mims played 25 of the Broncos' 67 offensive snaps Sunday, running behind Courtland Sutton (50), Jerry Jeudy (38) and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (38). The rookie wideout continued his disappointing 2023 campaign, as he's now recorded just 18 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown. Mims' limited usage will continue to keep him off the fantasy radar when the Broncos visit the Lions in Week 15.