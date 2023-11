Mims (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Coming out of Denver's Week 9 bye, Mims played a season-high 69 percent of the offensive snaps and ran 28 routes against the Bills on Monday but was targeted just once. The Broncos are a run-oriented offense, and Mims is behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy (hip/limited Thursday) in the target pecking order.