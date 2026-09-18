Mims (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Mims played just nine snaps on offense in a Week 1 loss at Kansas City, running six routes without seeing a target. His absence may leave a few more snaps for Troy Franklin, but the bigger impact for Denver will be on special teams, especially if RJ Harvey (questionable - hamstring) also ends up inactive. The team could look to the practice squad for a punt returner, while kick returns figure to be handled primarily by backup RBs Jonah Coleman and Tyler Badie.