Mims (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Las Vegas.

The Broncos listed Mims as a limited practice participant Tuesday and Wednesday, hinting at a degree of practice and potential return for Week 11 against Kansas City (Nov. 16). With Mims out for the past game and a half, Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant took on more snaps alongside Courtland Sutton. It'll likely be the same story Thursday night, with Trent Sherfield also having a role as the No. 4 receiver.