As training camp approaches, Mims is a candidate to emerge as the Broncos' No. 2 wide receiver option behind Courtland Sutton, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.

Mims, who Denver selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he totaled 39 catches for 503 yards (on 52 targets) and six TDs in 17 games, but it's worth noting that the 23-year-old speedster logged a 32/447/6 receiving line over his last eight contests. Also competing for wideout targets ahead of Week 1 will be Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant, but Mims' encouraging finish last year could foreshadow an uptick in production in his third season as a pro, while working with second-year franchise QB Bo Nix.