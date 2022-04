The Broncos selected Henningsen in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 206th overall.

Per Dane Brugler of the Athletic, Henningson became the first freshman walk-on to start the season opener for Wisconsin in nearly 30 years. He moved into a full-time starting role as a redshirt senior in 2021 and racked up 33 tackles and three sacks. Henningsen has useful athleticism for his position and can develop into a rotational piece on the defensive line.