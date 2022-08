Henningsen, who was limited in OTAs with a calf injury, is participating in training camp practices, Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan reports.

Henningsen suffered a calf injury during rookie minicamp, but 23-year-old is now a full go for training camp. A sixth-round selection in this year's draft, Henningsen will look to earn a spot on the Broncos' roster ahead of the 2022 campaign.