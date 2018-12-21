LaCosse (foot) returned to a limited practice Friday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Coming off a Week 15 effort in which he caught four of his six targets for 43 yards in Denver's 17-16 loss to Cleveland, LaCosse is on the deep-league radar. It remains to be seen, however, if the tight end ends up listed as questionable for Monday's night's game against the Raiders, or is cleared to play once the Broncos' final injury report of the week is submitted Saturday.

