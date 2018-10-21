LaCosse brought in his lone target for 12 yards during Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals.

LaCosse picked up a first down off a shotgun pass from quarterback Case Keenum, but was otherwise invisible during Denver's blowout victory. The preseason standout logged only 31 percent of offensive snaps, and remains the Broncos' No. 2 tight end option behind Jeff Heuerman.

