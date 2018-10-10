LaCosse caught both of his targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 34-16 loss at the Jets.

LaCosse didn't make the stat sheet until the fourth quarter, the game already well under control. The Illinois product is supposed to provide the Denver tight-end room with a receiving threat with Jake Butt (knee) out for the year, but that hasn't happened yet with just three catches in two games. He needs to pick things up Sunday against a Rams team that is capable of getting ahead of teams early.