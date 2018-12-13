LaCosse (shoulder) practiced fully Thursday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Saturday's game against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LaCosse had been limited in practice the previous two days but never looked to be in any real danger of missing the Week 15 contest. The Illinois product has started and handled the bulk of the snaps at tight end the past two games, but the enhanced role has only earned him two targets in the passing game during that stretch.