Broncos' Matt LaCosse: Could hold some value
Injured tight end Jake Butt (left ACL)'s targets are likely to go to LaCosse, not starter Jeff Heuerman, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.
Losing Butt was devastating for Denver as he was the first tight end the team had boasted in several years capable of creating mismatches. The Broncos are deep at receiver, so a high-producing tight end was never likely, but Jeff Heuerman -- who has just 315 yards since being drafted in 2015 -- doesn't figure to finally pop off in Butt's absence. LaCosse, meanwhile, showed the ability to use his 6-foot-6 frame to his advantage in the red zone during the preseason. Two of his four receptions went for touchdowns as he managed to be surprise some by making the team's roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...