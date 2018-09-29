Injured tight end Jake Butt (left ACL)'s targets are likely to go to LaCosse, not starter Jeff Heuerman, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.

Losing Butt was devastating for Denver as he was the first tight end the team had boasted in several years capable of creating mismatches. The Broncos are deep at receiver, so a high-producing tight end was never likely, but Jeff Heuerman -- who has just 315 yards since being drafted in 2015 -- doesn't figure to finally pop off in Butt's absence. LaCosse, meanwhile, showed the ability to use his 6-foot-6 frame to his advantage in the red zone during the preseason. Two of his four receptions went for touchdowns as he managed to be surprise some by making the team's roster.