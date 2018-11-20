LaCosse caught one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 23-22 win over the Chargers.

It was another modest game for LaCosse, who has just been held to a single catch in four of his last five games, but it was a big one. With the Broncos facing 2nd and 16 in the closing seconds, a quick completion to LaCosse made it third and manageable and Case Keenum and Courtland Sutton delivered from there. Next up is a stingy Steelers pass defense giving up just 227 yards per game.