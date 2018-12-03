Broncos' Matt LaCosse: Logs 80 percent snap share
LaCosse played 80 percent of the snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
You wouldn't know it from his one-target, zero-catch stat line, but LaCosse did actually take on a much larger role in the first game after Jeff Heuerman (ribs) suffered a season-ending injury. The added playing time could translate to pass-catching production in matchups that force the Broncos to throw more often, but the team can probably get by with another run-heavy game plan Week 14 in San Francisco. LaCosse has been efficient with his limited opportunities this season, catching 14 of 22 targets for 171 yards and a touchdown.

