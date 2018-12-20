LaCosse isn't participating in Thursday's practice due to an apparent right foot injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Though LaCosse wasn't forced to depart the Week 15 loss to the Browns early due to injury, Klis notes that the Broncos' No. 1 tight end was donning a walking boot on his foot after the contest. The foot is still troubling LaCosse several days later, with Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post relaying that the 26-year-old was relegated to working out on a side field. Despite the lack of practice reps, LaCosse said he would be ready to play Monday against the Raiders, though he'll need to increase his activity the next two days for that to be realistic.

