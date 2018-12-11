LaCosse was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Despite seeing the overwhelming share of snaps at tight end the last two weeks after Jeff Heuerman (ribs/lung) was moved to injured reserve, LaCosse has only drawn two targets, hauling in one for a three-yard gain. LaCosse's ability to take part in the Broncos' first session of the week suggests the shoulder issue shouldn't prevent him from suiting up Saturday against the Browns, but his minimal production to date renders him little more than a dart throw for fantasy purposes.

