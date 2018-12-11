Broncos' Matt LaCosse: Nursing shoulder injury
LaCosse was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Despite seeing the overwhelming share of snaps at tight end the last two weeks after Jeff Heuerman (ribs/lung) was moved to injured reserve, LaCosse has only drawn two targets, hauling in one for a three-yard gain. LaCosse's ability to take part in the Broncos' first session of the week suggests the shoulder issue shouldn't prevent him from suiting up Saturday against the Browns, but his minimal production to date renders him little more than a dart throw for fantasy purposes.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answered to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...