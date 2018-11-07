Broncos' Matt LaCosse: Picks up big gain
LaCosse nabbed a 44-yard pass during Sunday's 19-17 loss to Houston
LaCosse set up Denver's first touchdown of the game in the second quarter when he slipped out on a corner route and sprinted up the sideline for a 44-yard gain. LaCosse has been held to just a single target in two of his last three games, but he's worth watching following the bye. Denver doesn't have much experience at receiver following the departure of Demaryius Thomas. More two-tight-end sets might make sense, especially given the success they had throwing to Jeff Heuerman and LaCosse against Houston. A middle-of-the-pack Chargers defense awaits in Week 11.
