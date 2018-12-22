LaCosse (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Raiders.

LaCosse was a limited participant in practice Friday and Saturday which seems to suggest the tight end could be available Monday. That being said, he's went over the 30-yard receiving mark just twice in the past five weeks and remains an option in deeper fantasy formats only.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • larry-fitzgerald-cardinals.jpg

    Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

    Week 16 Mailbag

    Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...

  • NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

    Week 16 Sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...