Broncos' Matt LaCosse: Set for larger role
LaCosse is primed for a larger role with Jeff Heuerman (ribs/lung) expected to miss the rest of the season, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
LaCosse already took advantage during Sunday's 24-17 win over Pittsburgh, hauling in three of four targets for 34 yards and the first touchdown of his career. While his questionable blocking may prevent him from stepping into a three-down role, LaCosse has been much more efficient than Heuerman in the passing game, producing 12.2 yards per catch and 8.1 per target, with one reception for every 12.9 snaps. There's some potential for LaCosse to emerge as a real fantasy asset, but only if Brian Parker doesn't absorb a large share of the vacated snaps. It'll be something to keep an eye on Week 13 in Cincinnati.
